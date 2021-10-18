-
Sen. Chris Coons has filed a court brief against President Trump's latest action on a travel ban. Coons filed the latest of several briefs last week.…
The refugee resettlement agency that helped resettle 20 refugees in Delaware over the past year is unhappy with how the U.S. State Department plans to…
The ACLU is pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision Monday to continue blocking most of President Trump’s revised travel ban. But the civil rights…
The ACLU of Delaware is suing the federal government this week to release communications between customs agents and the Trump Administration during…
Sen. Chris Coons is praising a federal court for stopping President Trump’s revised travel ban from taking effect this week. He’s also bashing Trump’s…
As a number of federal courts consider President Trump’s ban on immigrants from six majority Muslim countries - both of Delaware’s U.S. senators are…
The leader of Delaware’s American Civil Liberties Union says President Trump’s revised travel ban is just as unconstitutional as its predecessor. “We’re…
Delaware’s congressional delegation reacted in favor of a federal appeals court ruling Thursday that rejected reinstating President Trump’s travel ban.…
The American Civil Liberties Union plans to dig through communications between local customs offices and the Trump administration to figure out why some…
The University of Delaware is trying to calm worries among the school’s faculty and staff over President Trump’s so-called travel ban. UD President Dennis…