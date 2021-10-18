-
Sarah McBride won Delaware’s 1st District state Senate seat. Her victory breaks a barrier for transgender people nationwide. Democrat Sarah McBride became…
Legislation is being introduced to enshrine parental rights in Delaware’s Constitution.State Rep. Charles Postles (R-Milford) is proposing a state…
The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration policy banning most transgender people from serving in the U.S. military to take effect while…
Reports the Trump administration is considering redefining gender as either male or female - raises the issue of protecting transgender rights in Delaware…
Delaware’s Department of Education has revised a controversial proposed anti-discrimination rule.The outcry over the lack of parental consent drove the…
Hundreds turned out for a public meeting in Dover last night to rail against a controversial proposal to address discrimination in public schools.The…
The Medical Society of Delaware held its 228th annual meeting this weekend, to educate its physicians, elect its new slate of officers and discuss new…
A few weeks ago, President Trump tweeted that transgender troops would be banned from serving in the military. And as of Friday August 25th, he's signed a…
Delaware’s two U.S. Senators are bashing President Trump’s decision to withdraw guidance that would protect the rights of transgender students. Sens. Tom…
A federal judge has blocked the implementation of national guidelines that say transgender studentf should be able to use the bathroom matching their…