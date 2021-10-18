-
Delaware gets a failing grade from the American Lung Association on its efforts to restrict flavored tobacco products access.The American Lung Association…
It’s now illegal for people under the age of 21 to buy tobacco products in the First State.State Sen. Bryan Townsend’s (D-11) bill raising the legal age…
Delaware is the 12th state to raise the age to buy tobacco products.Gov. John Carney (D) signed legislation Wednesday raising the legal age to buy…
Gov. John Carney is expected to sign legislation raising the legal age to buy tobacco products in Delaware.It cleared its final legislative hurdle…
Wilmington City Council passed a resolution Thursday backing an effort in Dover to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products in Delaware from 18…
The Delaware Senate approved legislation raising the age to purchase tobacco products.The bill sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Bryan Townsend passed by…
State health officials are warning Delawareans of an e-cigarette trend that has youth fired up: JUULing. A JUUL looks like a flash drive that plugs into a…
Tobacco use is the lowest it’s ever been in Delaware among both children and adults. Tobacco use has declined in Delaware from 22 percent in 2011 to about…