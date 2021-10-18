-
Dover’s Madison Brengle scored a significant upset on one of the biggest stages in tennis.The 27-year-old Brengle knocked off Petra Kvitova in three sets…
-
Dover native Madison Brengle didn’t have a chance to savor her win over Serena Williams very long.A day after the 26-year-old Brengle stunned the number…
-
Dover native Madison Brengle is starting the new year with the biggest victory of her career.The 26-year-old Brengle stunned Serena Williams - the number…
-
Dover’s Madison Brengle’s run at the Australian Open ended Friday night.The 25-year-old Brengle lost in the third round to 7th seed Angelique Kerber of…
-
Dover’s Madison Brengle advanced at the Australian Open overnight.The 25-year-old Brengle defeated Sweden’s Johanna Larsson in round two of the year’s…
-
Dover’s Madison Brengle tries to take the next step at the Australian Open Wednesday night.The 25-year-old Brengle faces Sweden’s Johanna Larsson in round…
-
Dover’s Madison Brengle is off to a good start at the year’s first Grand Slam event in tennis.The 25-year-old Brengle scored a first round win at the…