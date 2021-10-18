-
The House Health and Human Development committee released legislation aiming to help students who need access to menstrual products. House Bill 29 would…
-
Delaware students have joined a nationwide trend of anonymously sharing their experiences of racism and bias at school on social media. The "speak up"…
-
The Green is committed to highlighting student voices as part of our Enlighten Me segment, and last month – for the first time – we put the spotlight on…
-
School is just getting underway for students across the First State, and one group is planning a special surprise for students.The event is called “Suit…
-
A new partnership between the state Department of Education, TeenSHARP and Capital One aims to help 600 low-income First State students apply to – and…
-
School district officials say enrollment is increasing, which means more buses and drivers are needed to get students from home to the classroom and back.…
-
It may not count, but First State Democrats got good news at the 2016 Student Mock Election Convention.Democrats won in a landslide across the board in…