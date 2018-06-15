Enlighten Me: UD student journalists offer campus stories

The Green is committed to highlighting student voices as part of our Enlighten Me segment, and last month – for the first time – we put the spotlight on work produced by students at the University of Delaware.

This week, we return to UD for more stories produced by Communications majors there.

They were produced for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.

We start with Morgan Zysman, who is heading to her senior year. She focused on Best Buddies - a non-profit organization that promotes the inclusion of all people by matching together people with and without disabilities to form one-to-one friendships. At UD, Morgam found that the Best Buddies experience gave one student the confidence to start his own business.

Morgan Zysman reports on the Best Buddies program at UD.

Next up is Nicole Grillo, who just completed her junior year. With students across the nation breaking barriers and becoming first in their family to attend college - she tells us University of Delaware students have started an organization on campus specifically for this group of students.

Nicole Grillo reports on a UD campus organization helping students who are first in their family to attend college.

And we wrap up with another student heading into her senior year, Jaylin Rumph. She says that while many students live their everyday lives without giving too much thought to their health - those with chronic illness may find their health influences their every action.

Jaylin Rumph reports on college students coping with chronic illness.

Delaware Public Media thanks UD Comm majors Nicole Grillo, Jaylin Rumph, Morgan Zysman for enlightening us this week with their campus voices.