State senators advanced legislation expanding access to student loan debt relief for teachers in the First State. State Sen. Marie Pinkney (D-Bear) seeks…
More Delaware teachers will get state assistance paying back their student loans this year. The High Needs Educator Student Loan Payment Program started…
A bill signed by Gov. John Carney Wednesday allows certain teachers in Delaware to seek state help paying off their student debt. The new law allows…
A bill that would help teachers pay back their student loans is coming to the General Assembly. The proposed legislation seeks to give the state another…
Delaware’s attorney general has joined 17 states and the District of Columbia in suing Education Secretary Betsy Devos and the U.S. Department of…
A new survey by student loan servicing company Navient says millennials are financially healthy despite half of respondents having little savings and…
Those who have taken out or are applying for student loans to pay for college may soon have some help deciphering how they work and how to repay them.A…
Wilmington-based student loan services company Navient has laid off a small number of managers as part of a corporate restructuring, according to a…