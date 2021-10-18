-
A Delaware Department of Justice investigation into the use of deadly force by officers against the suspect in last spring’s fatal shooting of a State…
-
It was a somber scene on the Wilmington riverfront Friday morning for state trooper Cpl. Stephen Ballard’s memorial ceremony. Hundreds of state troopers…
-
Corporal Stephen Ballard will be laid to rest tomorrow - just over a week after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.Some additional details on the…
-
Delaware State Police and DelDOT are letting people know Friday’s funeral services for Cpl. Stephen Ballard at the Chase Center will affect traffic during…
-
Funeral arrangements for a Delaware State Police trooper gunned down on Wednesday are set for next week. The public will be allowed to pay its respects to…
-
Delaware State Police offered some new information on the fatal shooting of Cpl. Stephen Ballard outside a Bear area Wawa Wednesday.Police identified…
-
Delawareans up and down the state are mourning the death of Delaware State Police Cpl. Stephen Ballard.The impact of the shooting death of Cpl. Ballard on…