-
Gov. John Carney signed a bill this week directing funds toward addressing the state’s opioid crisis. The bill wraps up years of work by the Attorney…
-
One state lawmaker introduced a bill making it easier to build community solar projects in Delaware. Community solar is becoming an increasingly popular…
-
One state lawmaker is seeking to counter a federal government order narrowing clean water protections nationwide.State Senator Stephanie Hansen…
-
The new opioid impact fee created by the Delaware lawmakers last year is paying dividend collects.The fee has brought almost $500,000 for addiction…
-
Gun violence and gun policy were the focus of a day-long forum in Wilmington Thursday. It ended with a discussion of assault-style weapons and magazines.…
-
New laws seek to help people with mental illness or dealing with substance abuse get easier access to treatment.Gov. John Carney signed two bills Tuesday…
-
Delaware is the first state in the U.S. to levy a fee on drug manufacturers for the opioids dispensed in the state.Gov. John Carney (D) signed a bill…
-
A bill creating an opioid impact fee on drug manufacturers cleared its final legislative hurdle Thursday.House lawmakers passed State Sen. Stephanie…
-
Legislation creating an opioid impact fee found bipartisan support in the state Senate Tuesday - passing by a 17-4 margin.Under the bill, the state would…
-
Drug manufacturers may have to start paying a fee for opioids dispensed in Delaware.Delaware could become the first state in the U.S. to levy an impact…