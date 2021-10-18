-
Delaware’s COVID State of Emergency officially ended at midnight Tuesday.Gov. John Carney signed an order lifting the state of emergency Monday afternoon.…
As coronavirus cases in the First State continue to drop, one of the state’s largest cities has relaxed its restrictions on gatherings. The City of Newark…
Gov. John Carney is extending Delaware’s State of Emergency again. This latest 30-day extension will take the emergency order past the one-year mark. It’s…
The state’s efforts to curtail the coronavirus this spring worked, according to a new study by the CDC. The study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control…
The organizers of last weekend’s outdoor rodeo event in Bridgeville now face charges and fines. The large event, reportedly attended by hundreds if not…
Some youth and adult recreational sports tournaments in Delaware can start up again — and hair salons can soon double the number of people allowed inside.…
Gov. John Carney is facing increasing criticism from some Republican state lawmakers over his response to the coronavirus. Fifteen Republican state…
Gov. John Carney announced Thursday that restrictions on beaches and community pools will be lifted 5 p.m. May 22, allowing them to open for Memorial Day…
The chief justice of Delaware’s Supreme Court has extended the state’s Judicial Emergency for another 30 days in response to what he sees as a continued…
Gov. John Carney has modified his State of Emergency Order to help seniors apply for a tax credit program and to protect renters.Carney’s 14th emergency…