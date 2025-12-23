Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence charter school faces formal review

Delaware’s Secretary of Education Cindy Marten placed the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence on formal review.

Marten took the step earlier this month as the state examines “enrollment, financial and organizational concerns.”

The State Board of Education will oversee a review to see if the school is violating the terms of its charter.

The initial meeting in the review process is set for Jan. 12. The Department of Education will share its initial report at that meeting.

There will also be two public hearings before the Dept. of Education determines what its response to the issues raised will be on March 19.

CoastTV reports BASSE’s Lead Educator says the review will help the school figure out how to increase enrollment and staff recruitment.

State Rep. Alonna Berry founded the Georgetown-based charter, which opened for its first school year in the fall of 2024.

The school leaders currently serves grades 6 through 9. It plans to eventually serve up to grade 12, adding a new grade class each year. Fall 2026 will see the school expanded to 10th graders.