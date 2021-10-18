-
The City of Wilmington will adopt new zoning requirements for waterfront districts—including the east Christina riverfront, which is slated for major…
Public criticism of the Wilmington Police Department continues after an officer was caught on camera repeatedly slamming a man’s head into plexiglass…
Flood risk is increasing in low-lying, coastal Delaware due to climate change.But nationwide, flood insurance rates aren’t high enough to cover the…
News of a new riverfront apartment building planned for A St. in South Wilmington has sparked discussion among nearby Southbridge residents about what’s…
The recently approved Wilmington 2028 Comprehensive Plan combines 13 current neighborhood and city-wide plans into a single document, with new goals for…
The vacant Elbert-Palmer Elementary School in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood is set to become a training center for Port of Wilmington workers.…
One low-lying Wilmington neighborhood is expected to be highly susceptible to rising sea levels down the road. But before tackling that challenge, a…
The $2.4 million renovations at Eden Park are “proceeding on schedule,” according to a statement from Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki Monday.City officials…
An clean air advocate has some concerns about the slag grinding facility proposed for near the Port of Wilmington. Walan Specialty Construction Products…
Some residents near a proposed slag grinding facility have taken a hard line against it. Others are hoping to work with the company planning to build it.…