Developers are already looking to add to a newly constructed business site in Smyrna. Maryland-based KRM Development is exploring adding a second building…
A Dover church on the National Register of Historic places is closing temporarily for restoration work.Christ Episcopal Church on S. State Street closes…
State police confirm a second victim associated with Tuesday’s fatal shooting in the parking lot of Smyrna Middle School. In addition to the 38-year-old…
A local business woman and pastor is working to help female veterans. Tyshee Jackson is bringing Eden Veterans Refuge to Smyrna.“Eden Veterans Refuge is a…
A new exhibit is coming to The Sold Firm Art Gallery in Wilmington, featuring the work of an artist currrently incarcerated at Vaughn Correctional Center…
Tropical Storm Isaias continues to batter states along the East Coast today - including Delaware.The storm made landfall in the Carolina’s overnight as a…
The Smyrna School District is the first district in the state to launch a new program to help students cope with trauma. The state sponsored “Take Care…
Smyrna author, freelance editor and writer Cindy Cavett is enjoying an unexpected boost for one of her stories.That story, Rehoboth Beach Break, was…
The Smyrna Police Department recently added a mental health professional to its patrol unit.Jim Deel is a mental health clinician with Connections…
A new medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors Friday in Smyrna.The cannabis industry’s largest multi-state operator, Columbia Care, is opening…