DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin steps down alongside Gov. Carney

Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Secretary Shawn Garvin steps down weeks ahead of Governor-elect Matt Meyer's incoming administration.

Garvin has served as DNREC’s secretary for eight years as a part of Gov. John Carney’s Administration and has served for more than 35 years in federal, state and local public service.

He steps down Tuesday ahead of the swearing-in of Carney as the new mayor of Wilmington on the same day. DNREC Deputy Secretary Lisa Borin Ogden will step in as acting secretary.

During his tenure, Garvin created the Office of Environmental Justice, directed an update of the State Energy Plan and guided the development of Delaware’s Climate Action Plan in 2021.

He has been a staunch advocate of climate action, environmental justice and beach preservation and nourishment for the protection of coastal infrastructure.

Under his leadership, the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation won a National Gold Medal for Delaware State Parks as the country's best state parks system.

Garvin’s resignation comes just a day after Carney and DNREC signed an agreement with private company US Wind to lease the necessary land to bring power ashore for a developing offshore wind project.

DNREC currently faces a lawsuit against its permitting procedures for the project and is facing additional legal challenges for its 2023 electric vehicle sales mandate.

Carney’s Infrastructure Implementation and Federal Affairs Coordinator Greg Patterson is Gov.-elect Matt Meyer's choice to take over the role of secretary — his appointment will become official following a Senate confirmation hearing in the coming weeks.