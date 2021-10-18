-
The University of Delaware’s president has announced a plan of action in response to protests this week over gender-based violence on campus. The…
Jeffrey King of Coatesville, Pennsylvania was arrested earlier this month for alleged rape of a woman near the University of Delaware in 1993. He is the…
Advocates for sexual assault survivors are calling for changes in how the First State handles rape kits.Ilse Knecht is with the Joyful Heart Foundation.…
New federal rules for how schools investigate rape claims could lead to tough questions from state lawmakers.They’re concerned reports of campus rapes…
Sen. Chris Coons is calling for the FBI to investigate sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But the president has not…
The U.S. Department of Education rescinded Obama-era directives and issued interim guidelines last month to schools, colleges and universities on handling…
Schools and universities in Delaware are reviewing the interim guidelines issued last week on campus sexual violence.The Trump administration is…
New Castle County Police identified their suspect in the April 6th abduction and sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl. Police Chief Colonel Vaughn Bond…
Agencies that provide shelter and services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims are among those who face funding cuts in Gov John Carney’s…
Professors and campus workers at Delaware colleges and universities will no longer be forced to report sexual assaults under a revised bill introduced in…