The first live chamber music performance of the season happens this weekend at Trinity Episcopal Church in Wilmington. The Serafin Ensemble will kick off…
The Serafin Ensemble The Serafinsvisit Milton this week for a holiday concert.Amos Fayette is the Music School of Delaware’s Milford branch director. He’s…
Summer is the time for outdoor concerts, and a new festival is offering over a weeks’ worth later this month. It’s called the Serafin Summer Music…
The University of Delaware Department of Music hosts a preview of this summer’s chamber music festival Serafin Summer Music this week.Kate Ransom is the…