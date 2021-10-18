Seaford Police Department

-
The town of Dagsboro is getting a new police chief. Seaford Police Lieutenant Steven Flood takes over as Dagsboro police chief on Monday, Aug. 5.Flood…
The City of Seaford has hired its new police chief. The Mayor and Council voted Tuesday night to give Marshall Craft, Jr., the job.Craft comes from…
The City of Seaford’s police chief Robert Kracylarecently announced he’s resigning that post. And he's leaving for another job elsewhere in the…
The City of Seaford is looking for a new police chief. Current Chief Robert Kracylainformed the city this week he is stepping down. He submitted his…