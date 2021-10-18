-
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2020 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing again this fall with the…
First State political candidates came together to set aside the campaign hostility and literally bury the hatchet Thursday.Midterm election candidates…
A new poll released by the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication shows Delawareans are happy with their elected leaders.The UD poll…
Wednesday night's Delaware Debates saw candidates for First State seats in the U.S. House and Senate facing off on a wide variety of topics, including…
Candidates for the Delaware’s lone seat in the U.S. House clashed at the University of Delaware Wednesday.Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester is running…
New polling from the UD Center for Political Communication finds two Delaware Congressional incumbents cruising towards re-election.Poll data shows Carper…
The Delaware Department of Elections certified last week’s primary election results Monday despite a last minute audit request.More than 400 people signed…
The biggest upset of the Delaware primary came in the GOP race for U.S. House.Scott Walker stunned the party-backed candidate Lee Murphy.And you can count…
The 2016 election cycle is now moving into full swing.As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series a Candidate…