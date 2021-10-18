Sam Cooper

-
Rehoboth Beach Mayor-elect Paul Kuhns is set to take the oath of office Friday.Rehoboth has not had a new mayor since 1990, so tonight's swearing in a a…
Rehoboth Beach has a new mayor-elect, after he handily won election over the weekend. Rehoboth City Commissioner Paul Kuhns defeated current Mayor Sam…
Rehoboth Beach is seeking bids to repair a portion of the boardwalk damaged in a storm last January. A tide surge during the storm lifted the north end of…
Rehoboth Beach commissioners have unanimously passed a brewpub ordinance that met opposition earlier this year. The new ordinance defines brewpubs in the…
There is a battle brewing in Rehoboth Beach over the future of brewpubs in the town. The mayor is proposing new regulations on small-scale beer makers and…