Route 9 Library

-
A federal credit union has agreed to establish a presence in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington and the neighboring Route 9 Corridor— as a result…
-
More financial services are coming to the Route 9 Corridor in New Castle County thanks to a community initiative to end the so-called “banking desert”…
-
The state environmental agency is hoping to improve communication with what it calls “environmental justice communities." The Delaware Department of…
-
A new round of service changes is scheduled for December, and DART presented proposed adjustments to eight bus routes at a "community conversation"…
-
Each summer morning, a large bin of bagged meals appears just inside the front door at Frankford Public Library, where kids who don’t have enough food at…