-
Results are in for two multi-year air quality studies examining complaints from Delaware residents in industrial areas. Residents of the Eden Park…
-
Delaware’s Route 9 Bayshore Byway is now considered a National Scenic Byway by the Federal Highway Administration. The 100-mile stretch of two lane…
-
The chemical company where a 2018 toxic gas leak occurred is party to two new lawsuits. This week Croda became the target of a federal lawsuit over its…
-
The Croda plant where a toxic gas leak occurred in 2018 is under renewed scrutiny after an Environmental Protection Agency Office of the Inspector General…
-
A federal credit union has agreed to establish a presence in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington and the neighboring Route 9 Corridor— as a result…
-
Senator Tom Carper visited several flood-prone roads in Delaware Monday to promote a federal transportation infrastructure bill he says addresses climate…
-
A new state law could help DelDOT enforce restrictions on truck traffic in residential areas.Gov. John Carney signed a bill Thursday allowing state…
-
State environmental regulators say Croda is “very close” to restarting the part of its New Castle facility where an explosive gas leak occurred last year.…
-
Residents of several roads along the Route 9 corridor near the Port of Wilmington have complained of truck traffic they say degrades their quality of…
-
This story was originally published Sept. 14, 2018. New Castle County has finished surveying residents of two communities along Route 9 about…