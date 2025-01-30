City of Dover under state of emergency following potential cybersecurity breach

Dover’s mayor declares a state of general emergency following a potential cyber security breach.

A release from the city reads the state of emergency began at 8 a.m. Wednesday due to "the imminent threat posed by a potential breach of cyber security."

A data breach is not yet confirmed. But Mayor Robin Christiansen's declared the state of emergency will stay in place until he rescinds it.

This gives the city the ability to perform any work necessary to ensure the safety and welfare of those living in Dover. It also allows for the employment of outside workers or contractors.

This follows a data loss issue that started on Jan. 15. Christiansen’s office did not confirm or deny a connection between the cybersecurity concern and the data loss as of Thursday afternoon.

The mayor’s office is likely to release more information updating the situation in the next day or so.