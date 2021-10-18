-
The City of Wilmington has a budget for next fiscal year — at least for the time being. Wilmington City Council narrowly passed a revised, $163 million…
Disagreements between Republicans and the governor are simmering as the Markell administration prepares to announce a new group to analyze state…
One author of a bipartisan proposal to help tweak Delaware’s stagnant revenue system says the General Assembly needs to act on it next year or face "under…
A new state report recommending changes to Delaware’s revenue streams could produce cuts to some areas - like the corporate income tax - as well as hikes…
Consistently falling revenues have prompted state officials to issue a series of cost-cutting measures – including a moratorium on non-essential…