The Brandywine Valley SPCA is bringing 30 dogs impacted by recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico to our area.Brandywine Valley SPCA is working with Wings of…
Puerto Rico has been struggling to fully restore power since Hurricane Maria hit in September. It even suffered a major island-wide power outage this…
Delmarva Power and other Pepco Holdings companies are sending crews, support personnel and equipment to help restore power to Puerto Rico, as the island…
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is taking in 22 dogs and four cats rescued from Puerto Rico. The animals are coming from Vieques Island, part of the Puerto…
Dover Air Force Base and the Delaware National Guard are assisting with hurricane relief efforts on Puerto Rico and elsewhere.A Dover C-17 Globemaster…