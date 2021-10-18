-
Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County is launching a new adult training program called Train to Gain. Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County’s…
-
Delaware correctional officers report three incidents this week in which guards were assaulted by inmates at different state facilities. The Correctional…
-
Staff at Vaughn Correctional Center say giving inmates a forum to express their views is helping them gain skills they’ll need after they’re…
-
Women in Delaware prisons who lack fresh feminine hygiene products are at greater risk for health problems.Legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader…
-
State officials say progress is being made to boost security, culture and morale at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center and other state prisons.In the…
-
18 individuals involved in the riot at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna earlier this year now face criminal charges. 16 have been charged with…
-
Some Delaware prison employees now have a bigger say in their pay and benefits.A new law signed by Gov. John Carney Tuesday allows non-uniformed…
-
Several Department of Correction employees working at the Vaughn Correction Center in Smyrna have been suspended.Delaware's Department of Correction has…
-
The state Department of Justice may be moving closer to announcing charges in the fatal prison uprising at Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna last…
-
Social justice advocates are hoping a bill focused on pretrial prison reform squeaks through this legislative session. It already has House approval, and…