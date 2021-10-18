-
The House Labor committee advances legislation calling for the University of Delaware to comply with prevailing wage law on all projects. Currently, UD’s…
Some Republican lawmakers are trying again to change how Delaware sets its prevailing wage rate. They said the current method inflates the costs of public…
State officials are looking at expanding Delaware’s controversial prevailing wage law, despite the subject nearly upending recent budget negotiations in…
The state GOP turns to a New Castle County non-profit to help makes its case to change the state’s prevailing wage system.In the weekly GOP message,…