House lawmakers were more united than state Senators in their vote on two elections bills Tuesday. They passed Senate Bill 5 almost unanimously - sending…
Lawmakers hope to change Delaware’s state primary date to increase participation. A measure to move the primary has already been introduced ahead of the…
Delaware is one of the last states to hold its presidential primary this year. The election was pushed back twice because of COVID-19. Delaware’s votes…
Delaware’s presidential primary is finally here—after being pushed back twice because of the coronavirus. Polls are open the usual times—7 a.m. to 8 p.m.…
Vote by mail coming for fall elections; advocate reports confusion over presidential primary optionsAll registered voters will have the option of voting by mail this fall — without specifying why.Gov. John Carney signed the vote by mail legislation…
Gov. John Carney has moved Delaware's presidential primary election to June 2, as well as suspended residential foreclosures and evictions during the…
A bipartisan coalition of state lawmakers are looking to push up Delaware’s state primary by more than four months – something they say will lead to…
Republican voters in Delaware did their part to push Donald Trump closer to the GOP presidential nomination, part of 5 state sweep for the Republican…
The Democratic presidential front runner Hillary Clinton will be in Wilmington Monday.Clinton has an event planned at World Café Live at the Queen at…
Because of its size and relatively late position in the primary process, Delaware rarely gets much attention from presidential candidates. But with…