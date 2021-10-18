-
A large chicken producer in southern Delaware must change its operations under a new agreement with state environmental regulators. State environmental…
-
A union representing hundreds of poultry workers in Delaware has staved off an effort to oust it. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruled…
-
A controversial proposal to generate natural gas from chicken processing waste clears another hurdle. Bioenergy DevCo wants to build an anaerobic digester…
-
Sussex County Council deferred taking action on a controversial proposal to generate natural gas from chicken waste in Seaford. The Maryland-based,…
-
A Sussex County commission pressed pause on approving a plan to generate natural gas from chicken waste in Seaford. Advocates have mobilized against the…
-
The Delmarva Poultry Industry, Inc. (DPI) gets a new name and logo. The Delmarva Poultry Industry, which represents chicken farmers, chicken companies and…
-
Delaware’s top agricultural industry is facing labor and demand challenges as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.One poultry company appears to have…
-
Delaware poultry farmers stand to benefit as the Chinese government lifts a ban on American poultry products. Both governments announced the ban being…
-
The New Castle County Farm Bureau says high county and school property taxes could drive some poultry and egg farms there out of business. A few years…
-
An environmental advocacy group’s attempt to make DNREC change how it regulates animal feeding operations is moving forward. National nonprofit Food &…