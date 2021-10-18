-
Democratic lawmakers in Delaware reaffirm their commitment to abortion rights after the Texas abortion ban goes into effect. Many of Delaware’s elected…
Planned Parenthood of Delaware announces it is opening its fourth facility in the First State.The new Seaford facility will be Planned Parenthood’s first…
A Middletown man pleads guilty in federal court to targeting a Newark Planned Parenthood with a molotov cocktail. Over a year ago, 19 year-old Samuel…
Residents, advocates and elected officials plan to gather in Newark Saturday to stand up against violence directed at the Planned Parenthood clinic there…
A Middletown resident is charged in federal court after allegedly throwing an explosive device at the Planned Parenthood in Newark last week. According to…
Planned Parenthood of Delaware is withdrawing from the federal family planning program in response to a new Trump administration policy.The new rule bars…
Public comments have closed on proposed changes to the federal family planning program. More than 100,000 comments have been received.But providers don’t…
Reproductive rights advocates say low-income women in Delaware could lose medical care under a new rule proposed by the Trump administration. It would…
Delaware family planning providers hope to get the same amount of federal funding as in previous years.But the Trump administration has new priorities for…