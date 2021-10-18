-
DelDOT wants to help pedestrians to report issues they encounter.DelDOT is adding a new “Report a Pedestrian Issue” feature on its website and app.The…
With driving down during the COVID-19 pandemic, those staying at home are biking and walking more to get exercise and keep busy. But bicyclists and…
36 pedestrians died on Delaware roadways last year, which is one of the highest per capita fatality rates in the nation. The rate of deadly car crashes is…
On Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car in New Castle. That’s the seventh pedestrian fatality in 2016 in Delaware. Officials have…
A 14-year-old boy was struck and killed trying to cross North DuPont highway in New Castle Wednesday afternoon.Delaware State Police say the boy, Tyler…
A recent report ranked Delaware’s pedestrian fatality rank third in the nation for the first half of 2015, behind only Florida and Arizona. The annual…
Pedestrian deaths are up this year on Delaware roadways and the state’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) is embarking on a campaign to slow that trend.The…
Gov. Jack Markell (D-Delaware) is implementing a third prong to his approach of promoting bikeable and walkable communities in Delaware. Markell is…
State police at Delaware's beaches are reminding drivers to watch out for pedestrians and other vehicles after another busy season of accidents so far…