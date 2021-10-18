-
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester is pushing a bill that aims to chip away at the opioid crisis by focusing on fentanyl. Overdose deaths have been…
Delaware is working to move forward with its plans to create a statewide system of care for overdose patients amidst the pandemic.Efforts continue in the…
Delaware’s overdose death rate remains consistently high during the COVID-19 pandemic. In May the state recorded the most suspected drug overdose deaths…
In the coming weeks, Delaware Public Media will highlight several programs launched in Delaware in recent years as a response to the state’s opioid crisis…
Delaware’s overdose rate rose for the sixth year in a row last year, confirming what health officials suspected.The state’s Division of Forensic Science…
New Castle County is getting new funds to boost a program that’s helping address the opioid crisis locally.A nearly $120,000 grant from the University of…
Fentanyl and federal funding cuts to addiction treatment programs are hurting Delaware’s fight against the opiate epidemic. That’s according to Dr. Terry…