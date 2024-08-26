© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Georgetown organization hosts overdose awareness event

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published August 26, 2024 at 7:29 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

atTAcK Addiction’s Sussex County chapter hosts its seventh annual memorial event Tuesday for loved ones lost to overdose.

The chapter invites community members to join at the Georgetown Circle. The event includes an open mic, educational resources and a candlelight vigil at the end of the night.

Amy Rust, who works with atTAcK Addiction, said it’s important for communities to have these conversations.

“It's important to share the education and the awareness so that, hopefully, we could save somebody else from being another statistic,” Rust said.

This is the seventh annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Ceremony.

“It's important that the family members know that their loved ones mattered and they counted, regardless of what they battled,” Rust said.

Attendees can find resources at the event.

“It's important to provide the education to the families that have younger children, so that we can give them the warning signs of what they might be up against,” Rust said.

atTAcK Addiction is also hosting Sober Fest on September 14 in Milton.
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
