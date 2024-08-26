Georgetown organization hosts overdose awareness event

atTAcK Addiction’s Sussex County chapter hosts its seventh annual memorial event Tuesday for loved ones lost to overdose.

The chapter invites community members to join at the Georgetown Circle. The event includes an open mic, educational resources and a candlelight vigil at the end of the night.

Amy Rust, who works with atTAcK Addiction, said it’s important for communities to have these conversations.

“It's important to share the education and the awareness so that, hopefully, we could save somebody else from being another statistic,” Rust said.

This is the seventh annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Ceremony.

“It's important that the family members know that their loved ones mattered and they counted, regardless of what they battled,” Rust said.

Attendees can find resources at the event.

“It's important to provide the education to the families that have younger children, so that we can give them the warning signs of what they might be up against,” Rust said.

atTAcK Addiction is also hosting Sober Fest on September 14 in Milton.