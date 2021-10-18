opioid drugs

-
The federal government announced settlements with opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma and the family that runs it this week. The First State still has its…
As Delaware’s overdose rate continues to rise, the state continues its effort to hand out free Naloxone. Delaware is on pace to have another record year…
Drug manufacturers may have to start paying a fee for opioids dispensed in Delaware.Delaware could become the first state in the U.S. to levy an impact…
New Castle County is getting new funds to boost a program that’s helping address the opioid crisis locally.A nearly $120,000 grant from the University of…
The state of Delaware is retaining a national group of attorneys to investigate, and possibly file suit against opioid manufacturers, distributors and…
Christiana Care hosted its fifth annual addiction medicine symposium Tuesday. Healthcare leaders discussed factors contributing to the state’s opioid…
Legislators and advocates are applauding three bills signed into law Tuesday aimed at helping prevent further opioid overdose deaths in the First…
The state’s Department of Health and Social Services announced upgrades to its addiction outreach campaign Tuesday.HelpIsHereDE.com launched in 2014 –…
Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, but some First State pharmacies are getting a head start. Delawareans can now drop off unused medications at six Walgreens…
Over the weekend – two Delawareans died of opioid overdoses in Sussex County.More than 20 additional overdoses in Delaware were reversed with naloxone…