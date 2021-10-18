-
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester is pushing a bill that aims to chip away at the opioid crisis by focusing on fentanyl. Overdose deaths have been…
Delaware is signing on to the multistate settlement with Johnson & Johnson and several distributors over opioid painkillers. This week a group of state…
Some residents of northeast Wilmington received kits with the opioid overdose reversing drug naloxone Tuesday.Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long, St. Francis…
New Castle County hopes to be included in a possible nationwide settlement of lawsuits connected to the opioid crisis.Attorneys involved in multi-district…
Delaware is the first state in the U.S. to levy a fee on drug manufacturers for the opioids dispensed in the state.Gov. John Carney (D) signed a bill…
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services launched a new partnership to combat the opioid crisis in the First State.DHSS is working with the…