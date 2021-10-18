-
The First State is seeing more enrollment for Affordable Care Act healthcare coverage. Delawareans, like others nationwide, are taking advantage of added…
-
Starting next week., Delawareans get another chance to sign up for health insurance this year under the Affordable Care Act. This opportunity was created…
-
A clearly conservative-leaning Supreme Court will likely hear the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act next month. Senators Tom Carper (D-Delaware)…
-
President Donald Trump’s administration is signaling it intends to try to replace the Affordable Care Act in the lead up to the 2020 election.The Trump…
-
A new report obtained by Delaware Public Media recommends the First State establish high risk health insurance pools and an individual mandate.The…
-
With just days to go until open enrollment ends, fewer Delawareans are signing up for Affordable Care Act health insurance plans this year.The ACA open…
-
Fewer Delawareans have enrolled in Affordable Care Act plans so far this year.Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said ACA plan enrollments…
-
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware is asking to raise rates for next year’s Affordable Care Act insurance plans.It’s hoping to win approval for a…
-
24,860 people in Delaware signed up for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act this year.This year’s totals reflect a 10% drop in enrollment…
-
State officials are pushing for all Delawareans who need health insurance to sign up for a plan through the ACA exchange this week. The open enrollment…