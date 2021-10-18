-
Delaware is among just a handful of states that have started vaccinations in nursing homes. Some long-term care facility staff in Delaware are getting the…
After a slow uptake, the state will require long-term care facilities to implement universal COVID-19 testing of staff starting next month. State…
The plan to test every resident and staff member of long-term care facilities in Delaware for COVID-19 took longer to get going than expected. State…
Delaware announced its testing plan for long-term care facilities earlier this week, and is now is preparing to test every resident and staff member at…
Over half of the state's COVID-19 deaths have come at long-term care facilities throughout the state.And Gov. Carney has updated his state of emergency…
State public health officials in Delaware are calling on nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to ban visitors in an attempt to curb the…
First State nursing homes are seeking donations for their residents ahead of the holiday season.The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services is…
Delaware lawmakers are searching for ways to improve conditions in nursing homes across the state. Some legislators are saying the quality of care in some…
A previously low-ranked state-run nursing home in Smyrna has been given five stars--the highest federal rating--for the first time. The Delaware Hospital…