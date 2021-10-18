NCAA Playoffs

-
The Blue Hen football team sees its NCAA playoff run come to a screeching halt. The Hens fall in the FCS national semifinals with a 33-3 loss to top-seed…
-
It’s another playoff road trip for the Blue Hens. This time, it’s to South Dakota State University to play the top-seed Jackrabbits in the FCS…
-
The Blue Hens ride a big road win into semifinals of the NCAA’s FCS playoffs - their first appearance in the football “final four” since 2010. The Hens…
-
For the first time since 2010 when they reached the FCS championship game, the Blue Hens will play in the NCAA quarterfinals. UD travels to Alabama Sunday…
-
Wesley College faces a rematch in round two of the NCAA Division III football playoffs this weekend.The Wolverines entertain Delaware Valley in Dover.The…
-
The University of Delaware football team hopes to make a big splash in its first post-season game since 2010.The Blue Hens tangle with their Colonial…