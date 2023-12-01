UD faces tough opponent in 2nd round at Montana

After making news off the field this week, the Blue Hens continue FCS playoff action at Montana Saturday night.

While the University of Delaware made waves with its announced move to the Conference USA and up to FBS this week, they can make more waves with a playoff win this weekend.

It will be tough as they face the number 2 seed in the NCAA FCS playoffs, Montana.

One might think this week’s FBS announcement might distract the Blue Hens, but head coach Ryan Carty has no worries.

"We're focused on Montana, and it's not going to change what happens on Montana and so that's what our focus needs to be. We can discuss this as much as it needs to be discussed when we have the end of our season whenever that may be. Our guys, we're dialed in. When you ask a couple of guys for the pulse of it, what does it change for us this week? Absolutely nothing," said Carty.

The Grizzlies enter the game with a 10-and-1 record, including a seven-game winning streak.

Montana also has a strong defense - ranked third in the country allowing only 14.5 points per game. UD head coach Ryan Carty says it’s a formidable unit.

"They're outstanding. They really are. They're extremely talented. They're long, they tackle so well, and they sprint to the ball. They play very confidently. They play really well at home in particular. You can see they feed off the crowd. It's going to be an uphill battle for sure. They're one of the best defenses in the country," said Carty.

Carty notes, when rolling, UD’s offense is one of the best in the country, and says the Blue Hens must play clean football - unlike last week when first half turnovers against Lafayette put them down 21 points.

After last Saturday’s come from behind win over Lafayette, UD is 9-3, and makes its 19th trip to the second round of the playoffs.

Kickoff in Montana is set for 9 pm.