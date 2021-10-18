-
Delaware is expected to have a hotter and wetter summer than normal. The projection comes on the tail of a warmer-than-average spring. This spring was…
-
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is here. And officials say it’s never too early to start preparing for a potential storm.The Atlantic hurricane season…
-
A new outlook from federal oceanographic scientists reaffirms projections that coastal towns in Delaware will see more sunny-day flooding in the…
-
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is banning commercial fishing gear that could drag along the seafloor in part of the Atlantic Ocean -…
-
A new federal survey has found a bumper crop of sea scallops off Delaware's coast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration saw as many as 10…