Gov. John Carney signed a bill mandating a minimum wage increase Monday. It gradually raises Delaware’s $9.25-an-hour minimum wage over the next few…
Delaware’s minimum wage will go up to $15 per hour over the next few years. Some Delaware lawmakers have tried for years to lift the minimum wage to $15…
House lawmakers voted to remove the youth and training minimum wage after a heated debate Thursday afternoon. The youth and training wage allows employers…
President Biden’s signed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill Thursday, after the House passed the final version Wednesday.And Delaware’s junior senator…
Delaware’s senior senator is also busy on Capitol Hill.And Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia met up Sen Tom Carper this week get his thoughts on…
Legislation raising Delaware’s minimum wage to $15 per hour is expected to be introduced soon.And there is some business support for it. The proposal…
Union organizers say the more than 800 cleaners represented by 32BJ SEIU in Delaware clean the offices of billion-dollar bank and credit card companies in…
State lawmakers won’t vote on a $15 minimum wage bill until next year.Senate President David McBride (D-Hawk's Nest) says the earliest the legislation…
Legislation that would raise Delaware’s minimum wage to $15 an hour made it out of a Senate committee Wednesday.State Sen. Darius Brown’s bill would phase…
Raising the state’s minimum wage is popping up again at Legislative Hall. The issue halted legislative work for hours on the last day of session last…