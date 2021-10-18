-
Delaware State University is bringing in a wellness program to help students meet the physical, mental, and emotional challenges of college life. DSU…
Mental health advocates celebrated a win Thursday as Gov. John Carney signed a bill expanding access to counsellors for elementary school students…
Delaware education and mental health advocates gathered to discuss expanding access to mental health services for students in the First State. Improving…
State lawmakers passed legislation last week improving mental health services in First State schools. The legislation calls for elementary schools to hire…
DSU is getting $1.9 million over the next four years through the American Rescue Plan to establish a Delaware Integrated Behavioral Health Workforce…
Legislation seeking to improve mental health services in Delaware schools easily passes in the House. The bill would have schools hire more counselors,…
Anxiety amongst kids and teens dramatically increased during the pandemic, and experts say it’s important for parents to know the signs. Schools are…
Health care professionals in Sussex County say there’s a lack of resources for people with mental health disorders in southern Delaware. “We’re actually…
The Delaware Department of Insurance issues hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines to regulated health insurers for mental health discrimination.The…
Mental health support for students was among the issues addressed at the state Department of Education’s recent budget hearing.DOE laid out its budget ask…