St. Georges High School opens a space to help students' mental health

St. Georges High School becomes the first public high school in Delaware to open a ‘Sean’s Room’ to help address students’ mental health.

The Sean’s Room is designed as a safe space for students to receive peer support, decompress, study, or just gather.

This one has six spaces including a kitchen area with a microwave and areas for studying, lounging, yoga and meditation, as well as a play area with a foosball and air hockey table.

"Just spaces where either students can work or students can come and receive one on one support from their peers, and then also just multiple spaces, so depending on a day and what your need is the space is going to accommodate that for you," said St. Georges High School Principal Justin Comegys.

This is the first one in a public high school in the state, Salesianum and St. Mark’s both already have a Sean’s Room.

"The main thing it means for me is that our students are going to get the support they need,” said Comegys. “So this space is for our students and was driven by a lot of the work of our students, and we're just excited to have an opportunity to share this space with them and being an extension to Sean's House and bring something on campus. So whenever they're feeling like they don't have anyone or if they're going through some anxiety, or they just need a place to decompress, this space is for them.”

The room was developed in partnership with the SL24 UnLocke the Light Foundation, the New Castle County VoTech District, and St. Georges High School.

SL24 UnLocke the Light Foundation and Sean’s Rooms are named for Sean Locke – a former UD basketball player – who lost his battle with depression, committing suicide just before his 24th birthday in 2018.

Sean’s House in Newark is a former residence of Locke while at UD and is now a house that supports teens and young adults in the community.