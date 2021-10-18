-
Recreational marijuana advocates are protesting a few medical marijuana companies that have testified against the current marijauana bill in the state…
-
Some cannabis advocates are calling for a boycott of the state’s medical dispensaries after their opposition to parts of the recreational legalization…
-
State lawmakers are considering legislation that could make it easier for more patients to qualify for Delaware’s medical cannabis program.Legislation…
-
A new medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors Friday in Smyrna.The cannabis industry’s largest multi-state operator, Columbia Care, is opening…
-
The U.S. Justice Department could make it harder for states like Delaware to operate cannabis programs.The Trump administration Thursday reversed a…
-
A new medical marijuana facility is coming to Milford to cultivate and manufacture the drug only.New York based Columbia Care won the state contract to…
-
Those living with posttraumatic stress disorder can now purchase medical marijuana – even without an OK from a psychiatrist.Gov. John Carney signed the…
-
Downstate medical marijuana patients now have a dispensary closer to home.About 25 people lined up at First State Compassion Center’s new shop just off…
-
After a failed attempt on Tuesday, state senators revived a bill expanding access to Delaware’s medical marijuana program for those with PTSD.Despite…
-
Concerns from a special interest group and a state agency torpedoed a bill that would expand access to Delaware’s medical marijuana program.The measure…