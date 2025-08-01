Delaware launches first wave of recreational marijuana retail dispensaries

After two years of anticipation, Delaware’s recreational marijuana market launches its first wave of retail dispensaries.

Friday, August 1, marks the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the First State with 12 medical dispensaries now also selling adult-use products.

Only two medical dispensaries in the state are not converting due to operating within municipalities that have banned recreational sales, which includes Fresh Cannabis operations in Milford and Seaford.

Delaware’s Marijuana Commissioner Josh Sanderlin was the first recreational customer at Thrive Cannabis Dispensary in Wilmington, formerly known as First State Compassion.

“I think right now people are excited to have access to it; it's not in the shadows anymore. You don't have to risk jail time for purchasing cannabis anymore, and you can get high-quality safe products," he said.

Sarah Petrowich / Delaware Public Media Delaware's Marijuana Commissioner Josh Sanderlin purchases the first adult-use recreational cannabis products at Thrive Cannabis Dispensary on Friday in Wilmington, Del.

While Friday’s launch date only marks the start of recreational sales at existing medical dispensaries; there are still 30 other lottery winners gearing up to open their dispensaries statewide — 15 open retail and 15 social equity lottery winners.

Sanderlin says he hopes to have all conditional licenses issued by Labor Day, which will give licensees 18 months to get their businesses up and running.

Chief Communications Officer for MariMed, the cannabis operator that owns Thrive, Howard Schacter says it's been a long journey to get to this point.

“In terms of that preparation, we invested in our facilities, our people, our brands to make sure that on day one we had enough product to take care of every consumer, understanding that the medical patient has been and remains our top priority," Schacter said.

Recreational customers must be above the age of 21 and have cash or a debit card to purchase cannabis products.

A full list of medical dispensaries that are now open for recreational sales:

New Castle County



Thrive Cannabis Dispensary - Wilmington

37 Germay Drive

Wilmington, DE 19804

37 Germay Drive Wilmington, DE 19804 Field Supply

4543 Kirkwood Hwy.

Wilmington, DE 19808

4543 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19808 Columbia Care Delaware - Wilmington

5606 Concord Pike

Wilmington, DE 19803

5606 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803 The Farm - New Castle

240 S. Dupont Hwy

New Castle, DE 19720

240 S. Dupont Hwy New Castle, DE 19720 Fresh Cannabis - Newark

800 Ogletown Road

Newark, DE 19711

Kent County



Columbia Care Delaware - Smyrna

200 S. DuPont Blvd.

Smyrna, DE 19977

200 S. DuPont Blvd. Smyrna, DE 19977 The Farm - Felton

105 Irish Hill Rd

Felton, DE 19943

105 Irish Hill Rd Felton, DE 19943 Best Buds - Dover

516 Jefferic Blvd.

Dover, DE 19901

Sussex County

