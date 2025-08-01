Delaware launches first wave of recreational marijuana retail dispensaries
After two years of anticipation, Delaware’s recreational marijuana market launches its first wave of retail dispensaries.
Friday, August 1, marks the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the First State with 12 medical dispensaries now also selling adult-use products.
Only two medical dispensaries in the state are not converting due to operating within municipalities that have banned recreational sales, which includes Fresh Cannabis operations in Milford and Seaford.
Delaware’s Marijuana Commissioner Josh Sanderlin was the first recreational customer at Thrive Cannabis Dispensary in Wilmington, formerly known as First State Compassion.
“I think right now people are excited to have access to it; it's not in the shadows anymore. You don't have to risk jail time for purchasing cannabis anymore, and you can get high-quality safe products," he said.
While Friday’s launch date only marks the start of recreational sales at existing medical dispensaries; there are still 30 other lottery winners gearing up to open their dispensaries statewide — 15 open retail and 15 social equity lottery winners.
Sanderlin says he hopes to have all conditional licenses issued by Labor Day, which will give licensees 18 months to get their businesses up and running.
Chief Communications Officer for MariMed, the cannabis operator that owns Thrive, Howard Schacter says it's been a long journey to get to this point.
“In terms of that preparation, we invested in our facilities, our people, our brands to make sure that on day one we had enough product to take care of every consumer, understanding that the medical patient has been and remains our top priority," Schacter said.
Recreational customers must be above the age of 21 and have cash or a debit card to purchase cannabis products.
A full list of medical dispensaries that are now open for recreational sales:
New Castle County
- Thrive Cannabis Dispensary - Wilmington
37 Germay Drive
Wilmington, DE 19804
- Field Supply
4543 Kirkwood Hwy.
Wilmington, DE 19808
- Columbia Care Delaware - Wilmington
5606 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
- The Farm - New Castle
240 S. Dupont Hwy
New Castle, DE 19720
- Fresh Cannabis - Newark
800 Ogletown Road
Newark, DE 19711
Kent County
- Columbia Care Delaware - Smyrna
200 S. DuPont Blvd.
Smyrna, DE 19977
- The Farm - Felton
105 Irish Hill Rd
Felton, DE 19943
- Best Buds - Dover
516 Jefferic Blvd.
Dover, DE 19901
Sussex County
- Thrive Cannabis Dispensary - Lewes
12000 Old Vine Blvd., Unit 102
Lewes, DE 19958
- Columbia Care Delaware - Rehoboth Beach
36725 Bayside Outlet Drive, Suite 760
Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
- The Farm - Frankford
34164 Dupont Blvd.
Frankford, DE 19945
- Best Buds - Georgetown
23 Georgetown Plaza
Georgetown, De 19947