Delaware launches first wave of recreational marijuana retail dispensaries

Delaware Public Media | By Sarah Petrowich
Published August 1, 2025 at 12:05 PM EDT
Cannabis accessory products for sale at Thrive Cannabis Dispensary in Wilmington, Del.
Sarah Petrowich
/
Delaware Public Media
After two years of anticipation, Delaware’s recreational marijuana market launches its first wave of retail dispensaries.

Friday, August 1, marks the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the First State with 12 medical dispensaries now also selling adult-use products.

Only two medical dispensaries in the state are not converting due to operating within municipalities that have banned recreational sales, which includes Fresh Cannabis operations in Milford and Seaford.

Delaware’s Marijuana Commissioner Josh Sanderlin was the first recreational customer at Thrive Cannabis Dispensary in Wilmington, formerly known as First State Compassion.

“I think right now people are excited to have access to it; it's not in the shadows anymore. You don't have to risk jail time for purchasing cannabis anymore, and you can get high-quality safe products," he said.

Delaware's Marijuana Commissioner Josh Sanderlin purchases the first adult-use recreational cannabis products at Thrive Cannabis Dispensary on Friday in Wilmington, Del.
Sarah Petrowich
/
Delaware Public Media
While Friday’s launch date only marks the start of recreational sales at existing medical dispensaries; there are still 30 other lottery winners gearing up to open their dispensaries statewide — 15 open retail and 15 social equity lottery winners.

Sanderlin says he hopes to have all conditional licenses issued by Labor Day, which will give licensees 18 months to get their businesses up and running.

Chief Communications Officer for MariMed, the cannabis operator that owns Thrive, Howard Schacter says it's been a long journey to get to this point.

“In terms of that preparation, we invested in our facilities, our people, our brands to make sure that on day one we had enough product to take care of every consumer, understanding that the medical patient has been and remains our top priority," Schacter said.

Recreational customers must be above the age of 21 and have cash or a debit card to purchase cannabis products.

A full list of medical dispensaries that are now open for recreational sales:

New Castle County

  • Thrive Cannabis Dispensary - Wilmington
    37 Germay Drive
    Wilmington, DE 19804
  • Field Supply
    4543 Kirkwood Hwy.
    Wilmington, DE 19808
  • Columbia Care Delaware - Wilmington
    5606 Concord Pike
    Wilmington, DE 19803
  • The Farm - New Castle
    240 S. Dupont Hwy
    New Castle, DE 19720
  • Fresh Cannabis - Newark
    800 Ogletown Road
    Newark, DE 19711

Kent County

  • Columbia Care Delaware - Smyrna
    200 S. DuPont Blvd.
    Smyrna, DE 19977
  • The Farm - Felton
    105 Irish Hill Rd
    Felton, DE 19943
  • Best Buds - Dover
    516 Jefferic Blvd.
    Dover, DE 19901

Sussex County

  • Thrive Cannabis Dispensary - Lewes
    12000 Old Vine Blvd., Unit 102
    Lewes, DE 19958
  • Columbia Care Delaware - Rehoboth Beach
    36725 Bayside Outlet Drive, Suite 760
    Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
  • The Farm - Frankford
    34164 Dupont Blvd.
    Frankford, DE 19945
  • Best Buds - Georgetown
    23 Georgetown Plaza
    Georgetown, De 19947
Politics & Government MarijuanaRecreational marijuanaMedical MarijuanaOffice of the Marijuana Commissioner
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
