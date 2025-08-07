Delaware reports $94,000 in tax revenue following first weekend of recreational marijuana sales

The inaugural three-day weekend of recreational marijuana sales in Delaware saw over $625,000 in sales, which corresponds to close to an estimated $94,000 in tax revenue.

State officials report the extended weekend had combined sales of over $903,000 between the recreational and medical market, which is a measurable increase in sales pace for the First State.

The five conversion retail locations in New Castle County generated just over $430,000 in combined sales, while the five locations in Sussex County came in at $243,000.

The four locations in Kent County reported $228,000 in sales.

Usable marijuana, also known as flower, was the largest product category of total sales at 56%, generating just over $500,000.

Vape products made up 26% of sales and edibles comprised 14%.

"Delaware’s transition to adult-use cannabis sales has exceeded expectations,” Marijuana Commissioner Josh Sanderlin said in a statement. “More than $900,000 in sales over the first three days reflects not only strong consumer demand, but also the readiness and professionalism of our licensed operators to serve the public safely and responsibly.

The reported sales are only from medical dispensaries with recreational conversion licenses — the remaining 30 retail license holders have yet to become operational.

Commissioner Sanderlin hopes to have all conditional licenses handed out by September 1, which then gives license holders 18 months to open for business.