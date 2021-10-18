-
Affordable Care Act marketplace premiums will go up in the First State next year. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware—which provides the First…
Delaware is launching four Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) to serve Medicaid patients.The ACOs are networks of medical providers that mean to…
A resolution passed by the General Assembly last month urges the State Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance to examine extending Medicaid coverage…
Delaware is set to get more federal support for Medicaid patients with substance abuse disorder.Last week the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services…
A lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act could have big consequences for people in Delaware.A three-judge panel heard arguments this week on why the…
Christiana Care Health System is moving to share the financial risk of caring for many of its Medicaid patients. Christiana Care signed shared risk…
A bill expanding access to dental services for low-income adults on Medicaid sailed through a Senate committee Wednesday.Delaware is one of just three…
Thanks to Delaware’s 2014 Medicaid expansion, tens of thousands of low-income adults in Delaware were able to access preventive medical services. But one…
Delaware home health care agencies are calling on state lawmakers to raise Medicaid rates to help with a nursing shortage.There’s a shortage of nurses in…
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services offered its proposed Fiscal year 2020 budget to the Joint Finance Committee Tuesday.Gov. John Carney…