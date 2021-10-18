-
Delaware State University officials are investigating the source of Tuesday’s text message falsely alerting the campus of an active shooter.DSU spokesman…
Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. One survivor from Delaware is reflecting on how it has transformed her life…
Legislation restricting gun ownership for people experiencing a mental health crisis is heading to the Delaware State Senate. It passed the House…
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delaware) said the federal government should do more to prevent mass shootings. He wants to ban a device called a bump stock.Bump…
A group of Delawareans flew to Las Vegas Friday morning for a three-day country music festival. They didn’t know Sunday night they’d be running for their…