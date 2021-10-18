-
Cities in Delaware continue to weigh the use of mask and vaccine mandates. And the state's capital is among them. Dover is joining a few other cities in…
It’s shaping up to be a tense start to the school year in Delaware—as the coronavirus surges and a small but vocal group of parents push back on the…
Parents for and against Gov John Carney’s mask mandate for schools voice their opinions during the Red Clay School Board meeting.The meeting’s public…
Courts in Delaware resume a mask mandate next week.In order to combat the COVID-19 Delta variant, Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins Seitz…
Gov. John Carney is bringing back mask mandates for schools and state facilities. Following CDC guidance and after talking to school districts, Carney…
With recommendations to wear masks indoors because of the Delta variant of COVID-19 - is a mask mandate for Delaware public schools this fall coming?Gov.…
With the CDC relaxing its mask wearing guidance, Delaware is dropping its mask mandate later this month. The new CDC guidance says those fully vaccinated…
Gov. John Carney announced a stay-at-home advisory and universal indoor mask mandate starting later this month as the state sets records for new…