-
Delaware dissolved two LLC’s owned by the former attorney for President Donald Trump.The Delaware Department of Justice secured a Court of Chancery ruling…
-
The Delaware Department of Justice (DOJ) takes a step toward combating corrupt LLCs incorporated in the First State.The state DOJ recently announced a…
-
Agents of multiple Limited Liability Companies may soon be limited to just one vote in the city of Newark.As the city’s charter is currently written, each…
-
New rules for Delaware limited liability companies are coming after a series of embarrassing headlines for the First State.President Donald Trump’s former…
-
Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn is petitioning the courts to dissolve the legal entities behind Backpage.com, the classified advertising website.This…
-
Open government advocates are once again calling for an independent counsel to examine Delaware’s LLC law. It comes after a news report that a Middle…
-
Delaware civics groups are calling for an independent investigation of a state law governing limited liability companies.Nick Wasileski with the Delaware…
-
Changes to the federal tax code Congress passed last month take effect New Year’s Day. The state is still trying to estimate the impact to its…
-
State Rep. John Kowalko (D-Newark South) is renewing his call for greater oversight of limited liability corporations registered in Delaware.An indictment…