According to Ballotpedia, Delaware has the nation’s longest Democratic hold on state government, controlling the Governor’s office and both chambers in…
The Delaware Republican Party is making its final appeal to Delawareans with Election Day now less than a week away. The Delaware GOP is putting a…
Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Lauren Witzke recently released her plan for economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has a lot less moving…
A Dover man faces charges for pointing a gun at protestors during a Lauren Witzke rally last month. A New Castle County grand jury indicted 60-year-old…
Delaware State Police are investigating an incident Thursday when a man pulled a gun on protestors outside the Delaware Republican Party Headquarters. The…
Sen. Chris Coons faced off against Republican challenger Lauren Witzke at the first candidate forum of the general election season. The forum hosted by…
The Delaware GOP hasn’t buckled to calls to revoke support for its U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke after controversial social media posts. The…
The Delaware Republican party faces calls from both sides of the aisle to distance itself from its candidate for U.S. Senate, Lauren Witzke.Those calls…
The Delaware GOP is embracing the winner of its U.S. Senate primary candidate, even though she was not the party’s endorsed candidate. Lauren Witzke…
Political newcomer Lauren Witzke will be the GOP’s candidate to try to unseat Sen. Chris Coons. Witzke took nearly 57 percent of the vote to defeat James…